China: 116 dead, nearly 400 injured in deadly 6.2-magnitude earthquake

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 10:27 am Dec 19, 202310:27 am

At least 116 people were reportedly killed and nearly 400 people injured as a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked northwestern China's Gansu and Qinghai provinces on Monday night. It also damaged numerous houses and roads, while communication and power lines were knocked down. Local reports said the death toll is expected to rise further as search and rescue operations are underway.

397 people injured, over 4,700 houses damaged

Local officials said 105 people were killed and 397 were injured in Gansu, while 11 died in Qinghai; over 4,700 houses were damaged so far, Global Times reported. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping directed authorities to launch full-scale search and rescue operations in the affected areas. He also ordered proper resettlement of affected people and to ensure the safety of citizens and their property.

Power, communication, water supply lines disrupted

The earthquake reportedly caused severe damage to houses and left many homeless. Power, communication, and water supply lines were also disrupted in some villages. Its epicenter was in Jishishan county. Per the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck at a depth of 10km at 11:59pm on Monday (local time). A second quake hit neighboring Xinjiang hours later on Tuesday, BBC reported.

Authorities issue advisory for public amid rescue operations

Gansu is located between the Tibetan and Loess plateaus and shares a border with Mongolia. BBC reported the quake struck the Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, an administrative territory for Chinese Muslim Hui people. According to reports, roughly 10 aftershocks occurred following the initial quake. Meanwhile, officials advised the public not to approach the damaged buildings and enable rescuers to carry out the operations.

6.6-magnitude earthquake rocked China last September

To recall, in September 2022, over 60 people were killed when a 6.6-magnitude quake hit China's Sichuan province. Per BBC, China is located on a seismic faultline, where several tectonic plates, including the Eurasian, Indian, and Pacific, meet, making it prone to earthquakes. In 1920, Gansu was struck by a devastating earthquake, killing over 200,000 people, and is considered one of the world's deadliest.