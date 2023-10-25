India to resume some visa services in Canada



By Chanshimla Varah 09:04 pm Oct 25, 202309:04 pm

Some visa services will resume in Canada on Thursday: Indian High Commission

The Indian High Commission in Canada said on Wednesday that some visa services will resume in Canada on Thursday. India will restart visa services for entry visas, business visas, medical visas, and conference visas, it stated. India suspended visa services for Canadians on September 21 amid rising tensions between the two nations over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

Why does this story matter?

Tensions between India and Canada had been brewing for some time over pro-Khalistani elements in the North American country. It exploded last month when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of orchestrating the killing of Nijjar in Surrey. Days later, India suspended new visas for Canadians and asked Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence. Last week, 41 Canadian diplomats left India.

Press release by High Commission of India, Ottawa

What Jaishankar said about resuming visa issuance

On Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that if Indian diplomats are provided safety in Canada in accordance with the Vienna Convention, he would "very much like to resume the issuing of visas." Jaishankar added that India had ceased issuing visas in Canada because it was no longer secure for diplomats to issue visas at work.

Blanket suspension of new visas by India unheard of

"Because ensuring safety...security of diplomats is the most fundamental aspect of the Vienna Convention. Right now that is what has in many ways been challenged in Canada that our people are not safe, our diplomats are not safe," Jaishankar said. Notably, a total suspension of new visas by India for a Western nation is very rare and marks the lowest point in India-Canada ties.

'Absurd and motivated': India on Canada's accusations

While India has resumed some visa services, it is worth noting that the country has maintained that it played no part in the killing of Nijjar. New Delhi had instead called Canada's allegations "absurd and motivated." Trudeau told lawmakers last month that any involvement of a foreign government in killing a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is "an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty."