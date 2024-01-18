For Ram Mandir ceremony, half-day for central government employees

By Riya Baibhawi 05:04 pm Jan 18, 202405:04 pm

Ministers have been asked to light lamps, feed the poor and celebrate the day akin to Diwali

The central government employees will get a half-day leave on January 22 so that they can watch the live telecast of the Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha ceremony in Ayodhya. Confirming the development, Union minister Jitendra Singh said that all government offices will have a half-day on the day of the temple's inauguration. The government also issued a notification in this regard.

Why does this story matter?

The much-anticipated consecration (pran pratishtha) ceremony for the Ram Mandir is set to take place on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The temple complex will be open to the public on January 23. Ayodhya is abuzz with activity and security arrangements have been strengthened in the city to prepare for the upcoming mega event.

PM takes feedback from ministers on Ram Mandir event preparations

PM Modi has reportedly sought feedback from ministers on preparations for the grand event. Ministers are instructed to light lamps, feed the poor, and celebrate the day akin to Diwali. Additionally, they are tasked with organizing trips to Ayodhya for their constituents when the temple opens to the public after the January 22 event. They have also been asked to oversee preparations, and accompany residents.

The government issues notification on half-day off

UP government bans meat, fish sales on January 22

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has declared a ban on meat and fish sales on January 22, in view of the inauguration. This follows the Yogi Adityanath-led government's previous decision to prohibit liquor sales for the day. The consecration ceremony is expected to begin by 12:20pm and conclude by 1pm.

PM releases commemorative stamps on Ram Mandir

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Thursday released commemorative postage stamps on the Ram Mandir of Ayodhya and a book of stamps dedicated to Lord Ram issued by countries across the world. The stamp book aims to highlight Lord Ram's international appeal. The 48-page book has stamps issued by over 20 countries, such as the United States (US), New Zealand, Canada, and organizations like the United Nations (UN).

High-level team send to Ayodhya to deal with cyber threats

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also sent a high-level team to Ayodhya to deal with cyber threats ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, ANI reported. The joint team includes officials of MHA's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) among others.

Over 7,000 people invited to consecration ceremony

Over 7,000 guests have been invited to the ceremony by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and other dignitaries who will join PM Modi. The consecration will be performed by Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit.