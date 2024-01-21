Ram Mandir construction in-charge shares post-Pran Pratishtha plans

1/5

India 2 min read

Ram Mandir construction in-charge shares post-Pran Pratishtha plans

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 03:38 pm Jan 21, 202403:38 pm

Ram Mandir construction committee Chairman shares post-Pran Pratishtha plans

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, is set to hold the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla's idol on Monday in the presence of over 7,000 guests, including politicians, religious leaders, and celebrities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremony and perform rituals in the temple's sanctum sanctorum at around 12:15pm, per reports. Chairman of the temple's construction committee, Nripendra Mishra, shared the plans for what will happen after Monday's event.

2/5

Construction of 7 more temples to be taken up: Chairman

The construction work will likely resume on Tuesday with a new commitment, Mishra told ANI. He said the construction work of seven more temples within the Ram Mandir premises will be taken up, with completion expected in 2024. Mishra also stressed the importance of the consecration ceremony to fulfill promises made to the nation. A devotional "Mangal Dhwani," featuring 50 traditional musical instruments from around the country, will resonate for two hours before Monday's consecration ceremony.

3/5

Mishra talks about plans after Pran Pratishtha event

4/5

Devotees can have 'darshan' from Tuesday: Chief priest Satyendra Das

The chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Satyendra Das, stated the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram would be completed by 12:30pm, and devotees can have a darshan from January 23. Built on 2.7 acres, Ram Mandir showcases a traditional Nagara-style three-story shrine, measuring 380 feet in length, 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. It consists of 392 pillars and 44 doors, along with five Mandaps (halls)-Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prarthna, and Kirtan Mandap.

5/5

Know more about consecration ceremony

Prime Minister Modi will perform the Pran Pratishtha puja on Monday as the chief yajmaan of the ceremony, per reports. The temple consecration rituals began on January 16 after Makar Sankranti ended the khar maas period. The main ceremonies will be overseen by a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit. The event will likely be attended by notable figures such as Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and several other celebrities.