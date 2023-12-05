Amit Shah to move bills amending J&K reservation, reorganization laws

1/2

Politics 1 min read

Amit Shah to move bills amending J&K reservation, reorganization laws

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:48 am Dec 05, 202311:48 am

Amit Shah to propose amendments to J&K reorganization law

On the second day of the Parliament's Winter Session on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reportedly move two bills related to Jammu and Kashmir. The proposed bills seek to amend the J&K Reservation Act 2004 and the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019. They provide reservations in state government posts and education for certain categories and reorganization of the erstwhile state into union territories.

2/2

Proposed amendments in J&K Reorganisation Act 2019

Passed in 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370, the J&K Reorganisation Act provided for the reorganization of the erstwhile state into union territories of J&K and Ladakh. The proposed amendment bill seeks to increase the number of seats in the J&K Legislative Assembly from 83 to 90. It also proposes reserving seven seats for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and nine for Scheduled Tribes (STs).