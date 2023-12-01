Exit polls: BJP calls meeting foreseeing probable results, Congress 'confident'

By Prateek Talukdar 12:39 pm Dec 01, 202312:39 pm

All contesting political parties are on their toes while projecting their absolute victory after exit poll results

With the announcement of exit poll results for the recently held assembly elections in five states, all contesting political parties are on their toes while projecting their absolute victory. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called a meeting of its general secretaries at the party headquarters in Delhi on Friday, reportedly regarding the probable election results. Meanwhile, the Congress claims to be confident of its victory in more states than exit polls show.

Why does this story matter?

The exit poll results of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana were unveiled on Thursday, suggesting that the BJP and Congress may each win in two states. Early predictions show the BJP leading in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress could retain power in Chhattisgarh and oust the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana. The results of these elections become even more crucial as they set the stage for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year.

Mixed reactions to Madhya Pradesh exit polls

BJP's Uma Bharti cast aspersions on the accuracy of exit polls, labeling them as "two sides of the same coin." However, she hoped for her party to retain Madhya Pradesh and commended incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh dismissed varying exit poll results, confidently asserting that the Congress will secure over 130 seats in Madhya Pradesh since people are "fed up with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan."

Chhattisgarh leaders confident in their parties' performance

Chhattisgarh Congress president Deepak Baij is optimistic that his party will win about "80% seats" in Telangana and "form governments in four states." BJP MP Saroj Pandey argued that exit polls show "people have shown their trust in PM Modi," while former Chhattisgarh CM and BJP leader Raman Singh predicted a clear majority for the BJP with around 55-56 seats. Incumbent CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel claimed they will approach their goal of 75 seats in the 90-member assembly.

Telangana Congress president celebrates exit poll results

﻿Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy dubbed the exit poll results the "victory of the people of Telangana," stating that Congress will secure more than 80 out of the total 119 seats. He stressed that the election was not merely Congress versus BRS, but four crore people against the BRS. Robert Vadra, on the other hand, expressed skepticism about exit polls, saying he believes in the "real result" on December 3 and expects favorable outcomes for the Congress.

BJP, Congress begin back-channel talks with independents in Rajasthan

The exit polls predict that the BJP and Congress will have a tough contest in Rajasthan, where the Congress is incumbent. Both parties have reportedly started back-channel talks to woo independents and party rebels, reported The Times of India. The state may see a hung assembly with both parties struggling to achieve the majority mark of 100 seats. Meanwhile, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is poised to trump the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram.