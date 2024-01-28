Context

Why does this story matter?

This is the fourth time in 11 years that Kumar has switched sides. Kumar, nicknamed "Paltu Ram" for his slippery nature, has oscillated between alliances with the BJP and the RJD since 2013. In Bihar, the RJD, the BJP, and the Janata Dal-United (JDU) are the three major parties, and when two parties come together before an election, their chances of winning are high. Kumar's defection left his former Mahagathbandhan alliance short of eight MLAs to form the government.

JP Nadda

Chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai,' 'Jai Shree Ram'

Kumar took the oath in the presence of BJP President JP Nadda, Hindustani Awam Morcha leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan amid chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Jai Shree Ram. His former deputy, Tejashwi Yadav, said 2024 will mark the JD(U)'s end, adding the Bihar game is far from over. "I can tell you...that the JD(U) party will be finished in 2024. The public is with us," he told the press.

Twitter Post

Oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhavan

Career

He ended 17-year alliance with NDA in 2013

Throughout his four-decade political career, Kumar has faced accusations of "opportunism" and frequently changing partners. In 2013, he ended a 17-year alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after then-Gujarat CM Narendra Modi was announced as BJP's prime ministerial candidate. Kumar later formed the grand alliance with RJD and Congress in 2015 but left it in 2017, citing corruption. In 2022, he broke ties with BJP again, alleging conspiracy against him and attempts to influence JD(U) MLAs to rebel.