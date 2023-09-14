Muzaffarpur: 18 children missing after boat overturns in Bagmati River

At least 18 children missing after boat capsizes in Bihar

A boat reportedly carrying more than 30 children capsized in the Bagmati River in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, on Thursday. According to the news outlet NDTV, the incident occurred near Madhupur Patti Ghat, and as many as 18 children are currently missing. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have also reached the site.

Boat was carrying school children

Bihar CM provides update on situation

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is in Muzaffarpur currently to review the progress of the district's ongoing projects, provided an update on the situation and stated, "Muzaffarpur district magistrate is investigating the incident." "The families of those affected in this accident will be provided assistance by the government," news agency ANI quoted Kumar as saying.

DM Muzaffarpur investigating incident: CM Kumar

10 kids feared dead in Muzaffarpur boat collapse

While the exact number of deaths remains unknown, some media reports claim that at least ten children are feared to have drowned. It is also learned that locals staged a protest at the spot regarding the safety of people right after the accident.

Locals join search and rescue operation: Report

News outlet ABP Live reported that locals in the area have joined the search and rescue operation. They claim that there were also a few women on the boat, but there has been no official confirmation as of yet. Regarding the possible reasons behind the accident, eyewitnesses claimed that the boat was crowded and the current of the Bagmati River was too strong.

More than 15 people rescued so far: State official

On the other hand, Muzaffarpur Disaster Management Officer Ajay Kumar reached the site of the incident and told the media that more than 15 people have been rescued so far. "There is information of 10 persons missing, 15-20 persons rescued so far. Search operation underway," ANI quoted the district disaster management officer as saying.

