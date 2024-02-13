Ashok Chavan quit the Congress on Monday

Ex-Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan joins BJP day after quitting Congress

Feb 13, 2024

What's the story Ashok Chavan, a former chief minister of Maharashtra, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. "I am joining the BJP today at its office in Mumbai. Today is the beginning of my new political career," Chavan said in a statement. This came a day after he resigned from the Congress on Monday.

Chavan's resignation came after many Congress heavyweights, including Milind Deora and Baba Siddique, quit the party in Maharashtra. Chavan was considered one of the most influential leaders of the grand old party in the state. He is the son of former Maharashtra CM Shankarrao Chavan and has held several positions within the party, including as the general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

Reason for Chavan's exit from Congress unknown

In his statement earlier in the day, Chavan said he will join the BJP in the presence of leaders such as Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar. Asked if he received any calls from senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Chavan evaded a reply. He also did not provide a reason for his exit from the Congress.

Chavan allegedly upset over discrimination in Congress

Chavan has maintained a low profile in the Congress lately. He was allegedly upset with the party for elevating BJP defector Nana Patole to several key positions, including the state president. Earlier, he also skipped the crucial vote of confidence that ensured the new BJP-Shiv Sena government's win. Some reports claimed he voted against the Congress candidates in the Legislative Council polls as well.