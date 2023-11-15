Maharashtra: Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil begins statewide tour for Maratha reservation

Jarange-Patil's statewide tour is divided into three phases

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil launched the second leg of his statewide tour in Maharashtra on Wednesday, demanding reservations for his community members. He began the tour with a rally in Vashi village of Dharashiv district, gathering a large number of followers. It will end in Shegaon, Ahmednagar district, on December 24. Jarange-Patil, who recently ended his nine-day hunger strike, has given the Maharashtra government time until December 24 to issue Kunbi caste certificates, granting reservation, to all Marathas.

Why does this story matter?

The Marathas, who currently come under the general category, have been agitating and demanding to be recognized under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. Presently, the Kunbi agricultural community, a subset of the Maratha community, has reserved quotas since they come under OBCs and are eligible for reservation in education and government positions. Activist Jarange-Patil had launched an indefinite fast until the reservation was provided but ended it on November 2 following a discussion with the state government.

What we know about Jarange-Patil's second phase of tour

The second phase of Jarange-Patil's statewide tour would cover areas of the Konkan and western Maharashtra. His first tour in October encompassed areas of Marathawada and some western regions of Maharashtra. The activist aims to speak with and encourage Maratha community members to boost their confidence. An aide of the 41-year-old activist stated, "The statewide tour would be in three phases. The first phase of nine days will start today."

'Will not sit quietly': Jarange-Patil

The statewide tour is part of a broader movement spearheaded by Jarange-Patil to secure reservations for the Maratha community. The objective of this second phase is to raise awareness and rally support from different areas throughout the state. "The government will have to announce the reservation by December 24. We will not sit quietly till the reservation is granted to us," Jarange-Patil said while embarking on the tour on Wednesday.

Why Kunbi caste certificates are important for Marathas

Issuing Kunbi caste certificates to all Marathas is a vital element of their reservation demand. These certificates would grant community members access to benefits and opportunities reserved for the OBCs under the quota system. Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had promised to give reservations to Maratha community members in two phases, one through the Kunbi Caste Certificate and the other on the basis of economic backwardness within the legal framework.

Protests, violence across Maharashtra for reservation

Calls for reservation have resulted in protests by Marathas across the state. On November 1, two individuals climbed a 300-foot mobile tower in Dharashiv, refusing to descend until their reservation demands were addressed. Elsewhere, the pro-Maratha protesters blocked highways and set government properties on fire. In response, the government had also shut down internet services in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Curfews were also imposed in Beed and Dharashiv to curtail the violence.