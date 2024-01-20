Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Assam Congress accuses BJP of vandalization

1/5

Politics 2 min read

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Assam Congress accuses BJP of vandalization

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 09:09 pm Jan 20, 202409:09 pm

Congress has accused the BJP of attack and vandalization during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The Congress has accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of vandalizing banners and posters in Assam's North Lakhimpur town to welcome the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi. The party's state unit shared a video allegedly showing miscreants tearing down posters featuring Congress leaders. The Congress also accused the BJP's youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), of attacking Youth Congress vehicles during the yatra.

2/5

Video of incident shared by Assam Congress

3/5

Allegations of state government creating hurdles for yatra

Congress's Assam chief, Bharat Narah, claimed they witnessed the removal of banners by rival parties for the first time in the state's political history. He also accused the BJP-led state government of preventing people from participating in the yatra by removing batteries from boats and denying fuel supply. Narah asserted, "Nothing can prevent the success of the yatra." The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra completed its Assam leg on Saturday and entered Arunachal Pradesh later in the day.

4/5

Congress accuses BJYM of attacking vehicles

While accusing the BJYM of a "brazen attack," the Congress wrote on X, "Last night, BJYM orchestrated the vandalism of Youth Congress-affiliated vehicles." "In response, Congress is planning to file a robust police complaint, urging swift action to apprehend the miscreants aligned with the BJP," it added. Separately, the Jorhat Police on Thursday registered a case against individuals associated with the Congress's ongoing yatra for alleged deviation from its original route in Assam.

5/5

Corruption allegations against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

During the yatra's Assam leg, the Congress also leveled corruption allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling him "the most corrupt chief minister of the country." Gandhi reportedly said that Sarma could guide other BJP chief ministers on how to carry out corruption in their states. The yatra, which began in Manipur on January 14, aims to culminate in Mumbai on March 20. The Congress's previous cross-country march, Bharat Jodo Yatra, traveled from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in 2022-23.