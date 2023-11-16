Only RaGa supported Shami: Congress after India's WC semifinal victory

Only RaGa supported Shami: Congress after India's WC semifinal victory

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:35 pm Nov 16, 202312:35 pm

When only Rahul Gandhi stood with Shami, recalls Congress leader

While Team India fans rejoiced Mohammed Shami's seven-wicket haul against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup semifinal match on Wednesday, Congress leader Srinivas BV recalled when he was trolled in 2021 after India's defeat to Pakistan. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Congress leader stated that only Rahul Gandhi stood with the Indian pacer when "high Hindu-Muslim" devotees abused him.

Know why Shami was trolled on social media in 2021

To recall, trolls on social media targeted the Indian pacer for his religion after the Men in Blue lost to Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup opener in 2021. Other than Gandhi, former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi, among other politicians, condemned the trolling and extended their support for Shami.

Modi lauds Shami's match-winning bowling

Meanwhile, Shami's performance also received recognition from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to X, Modi said, "Today's Semi Final has been even more special thanks to stellar individual performances too." "The bowling by Mohammed Shami in this game and also through the World Cup will be cherished by cricket lovers for generations to come. Well played Shami!" he added.

RaGa reacts to Shami's 7-wicket haul against New Zealand

Shami also received praise from Gandhi once again, who labeled him his man of the match. "Superb bowling by man of the match, Mohammad Shami! His consistent match-winning performances have made him a standout player in this World Cup," the former Congress president tweeted. Notably, Shami conceded 57 runs in 9.5 overs against the Kiwis.

India beat NZ to reach their fourth World Cup final

On Wednesday, India defeated New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium to reach their fourth ICC World Cup final. The Men in Blue defended 397, restricting the Black Caps to 327/10. While Shami grabbed a match-winning seven-wicket haul, New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell's century went in vain. The hosts will now play either South Africa or Australia in the final of the tournament.