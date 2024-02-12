Rahul Gandhi will shorten Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh

Congress to end Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra earlier than planned

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 08:43 pm Feb 12, 202408:43 pm

What's the story The Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will likely conclude earlier than planned, with its Uttar Pradesh leg being curtailed by at least a week, The Indian Express reported. It was set to pass through 28 Lok Sabha constituencies—including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi—over 11 days in UP. However, under the yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, the Congress has decided to skip most western UP districts and traverse directly from Lucknow to Aligarh and then Agra before entering Madhya Pradesh.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

This report came as the Congress's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) partner, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Notably, the RLD is known for its strong presence in western areas of Uttar Pradesh. However, the Congress claimed the decision to shorten the yatra in UP was unrelated to the political developments involving the RLD.

Revised route

Yatra to skip most western UP districts

The yatra's original UP route included districts like Chandauli, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Allahabad, Bhadohi, Pratapgarh, Amethi, Rae Bareli, and Lucknow, per The Indian Express. Others like Hardoi, Sitapur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambal, Amroha, Aligarh, Badaun, Bulandshahr, and Agra were also on the list. However, the route plan has been revised, which doesn't mention most western UP districts. In response, the Congress clarified that the changes had nothing to do with the RLD-related developments.

Statement

UP Congress cites board exams as reason for change

Explaining the reason behind the change, UP Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi claimed the decision was made in view of state board examinations. Awasthi said, "Setting an example of sensitivity, [Gandhi] has given public interest a priority on many occasions." "Keeping in mind the UP Board examinations starting from February 22, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will remain in Uttar Pradesh from February 16 to February 21," he said. The yatra was earlier scheduled to remain in UP until February 26.

Yatra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra might join yatra

Moreover, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also likely join the yatra in UP. The Congress will reportedly invite all INDIA partners to the yatra's closing event in Mumbai next month. The bloc also plans to hold its first joint rally later this month in Karnataka. This comes after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU) left the INDIA, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) decided to run solo in West Bengal and Punjab, respectively.

Scenario

Gandhi to focus on campaigning for Lok Sabha elections

The yatra is likely to conclude between March 10-14, at least a week earlier than anticipated. Originally, it was to culminate in Mumbai by March 20. Last Thursday, the yatra entered Chhattisgarh and, after two days of break, resumed in the state on Sunday. Reports said Gandhi would have more time for his Lok Sabha elections campaign as a result of the yatra's route change. Meanwhile, several opposition leaders have criticized Gandhi for "touring" while others geared up for polls.