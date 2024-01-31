The Budget Session will end on February 9

Modi takes a swipe at opposition ahead of Budget Session

By Chanshimla Varah 12:49 pm Jan 31, 202412:49 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on opposition MPs to avoid disrupting the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament. "I hope the MPs who are in the habit of ripping apart democratic values will self-introspect on what they did in their term as members of Parliament," he stated. PM Modi emphasized that those who contribute positively will be remembered, while those who cause disruptions will be forgotten.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The last Parliament session saw an unprecedented number of suspensions, with 146 opposition MPs suspended for disrupting parliamentary proceedings. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha lifted the suspensions of 14 opposition MPs on Tuesday. This will allow them to attend President Droupadi Murmu's first address to both Houses in the new Parliament building, as well as the Budget Session.

PM Modi

Budget Session an opportunity for repentance: PM Modi

"This budget session is an opportunity for repentance and to leave positive footprints. I urge all the MPs not to miss this opportunity and perform their best," PM Modi added. The proceedings in both Houses began half an hour after the president's address. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on Wednesday, and the budget session is set to end on February 9.

Twitter Post

PM Modi addresses media before Parliamentary proceedings

Women's reservation bill

PM Modi recalls women's reservation bill

In his customary address to the media before the commencement of parliamentary proceedings, PM Modi also mentioned the women's reservation bill, which was passed during the winter session. "On January 26 (Republic Day), too, we saw a display of women's empowerment. Today, President Droupadi Murmu will address the session, and tomorrow Nirmala Sitharaman ji will present the interim budget. This is a festival of Nari shakti."

Murmu's speech

President Murmu hails Ram Temple inauguration

Meanwhile, President Murmu, in her speech, mentioned the government's achievements over the last five years, such as India's moon landing and performance in the Asian Games. She also mentioned the inauguration of the Ram Mandir and the abrogation of Article 370. Furthermore, she praised the government for keeping inflation in check amid global crises such as the coronavirus-induced pandemic and conflicts. "This Parliament has made a strict law against triple talaq," she added.

Budget 2024

Complete Budget will be tabled after new government's formation

Given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, any "spectacular announcement" during the interim budget session is unlikely. This was confirmed by Sitharaman while speaking about the interim budget last December. "No spectacular announcements come in that time (in a vote on account). So you will have to wait till after the new government comes in and presents the next full budget in July 2024," she said.

Interim budget

What is interim budget

The interim budget serves as a temporary financial plan during an election year to cover immediate financial needs until a new government is formed. A comprehensive budget, on the other hand, covers all aspects of government finances, including earnings, spending, allocations, and policy declarations. The full financial year budget will be presented by the new government, which will come into power after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.