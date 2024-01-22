Ram Mandir: Ram Lalla idol unveiled, PM performs aarti

By Tanya Shrivastava Jan 22, 2024

The idol represents Lord Ram as a five-year-old boy

The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled during the Pran Prathishtha rituals at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. After this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the first aarti at the temple. He was accompanied by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Special prayers and programs at local temples will mark the celebration of the consecration ceremony, both in India and among Indians abroad.

Here are the first visuals of Ram Lalla

Consecration muhurta lasted 84 seconds

The ceremony's auspicious muhurta (timing) lasted for 84 seconds only, reports said. The PM participated in the consecration ceremony from 12:29:03pm to 12:30:35pm during the "abhijit muhurta." Leading up to the program, the prime minister had started an 11-day ritual on January 12 to prepare himself to participate in the consecration ceremony.

PM performs 'Dandavat Pranam' at Ram Mandir

Security strengthened in Ayodhya

A multi-layer security cover has been implemented for the Pran Prathistha event in Ayodhya. Around 10,000 CCTV cameras and AI-based drones are tracking the movement of people. Police personnel have also been deployed in plain clothes at the venue. Snipers are stationed at rooftops and important locations. Intelligence Bureau and RAW personnel have also been deployed in the temple town.

How rest of the world is celebrating Ram Mandir inauguration

The Hindu community worldwide was eagerly awaiting the consecration of Lord Ram's idol in the Ram Mandir. Hindus from across the world have come together to view and celebrate the temple inauguration. The much-awaited event is being broadcast live at around 300 locations, including Times Square in New York, United States (US).

