How is rest of the world celebrating Ram Mandir inauguration

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 10:32 am Jan 22, 202410:32 am

Hindus from across the world will come together to view and celebrate the temple inauguration

The Hindu community worldwide is eagerly awaiting the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of Lord Ram's idol in the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Hindus from across the world will come together to view and celebrate the temple inauguration. The much-awaited event will be broadcast live at around 300 locations, including Times Square in New York, United States (US). Paris's Eiffel Tower is also getting ready to celebrate Pran Pratishtha day.

Why does this story matter?

Ayodhya, on Monday, will witness the inauguration of the historic Ram Mandir, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seers, and over 8,000 people. The temple is widely regarded as one of the most important pilgrimage places for Hindus, and is said to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. Ahead of the temple's inauguration, security has been enhanced in and around Ayodhya and other key cities throughout the country.

Mauritius lights 'diyas', grants special break for Hindu employees

In Mauritius, where Hindus form 48% of the population, special events will mark the Ram Mandir inauguration. The temples will be illuminated with diyas (earthen lamps) and verses from the Ramayana will be recited during the Ramayana Path. The government has also granted a two-hour special break for Hindu government employees on Monday to participate in local events. President of Mauritius Sanatan Dharma Temples Federation, Ghoorbin Bhojraj, said the country will celebrate the day akin to Diwali.

Billboards and car rallies mark US celebrations

In the US, there are plans for big car rallies in cities. Temples have been holding week-long celebrations, which will culminate on Monday. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)'s US chapter has put up over 40 billboards in 10 states, including Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and Georgia in honor of the Ram Mandir inauguration. Meanwhile, a car rally with at least 350 cars decorated with Lord Ram's images is planned in New Jersey.

Visuals of New York shared by Indian mission

France prepares for 'Grand Rath Yatra'

In Paris, the Ram Rath Yatra and puja began 24 hours before the consecration in India. On Monday, a procession will start from Place De La Chapelle at around 10:30am, after prayers. There will be a Vishwa Kalyan Yagna, an elaborate aarti, prasad distribution, and a cultural show. The procession will then pass by famous monuments like the Arc de Triomphe, the Musée de Louver, and Place De La Republique, and end at Place De Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower.

Canada towns declare 'Ram Mandir Day'

Canadian towns Oakville and Brampton have declared January 22, 2024, as 'Ayodhya Ram Mandir Day'. Mayors Patrick Brown and Rob Burton encouraged residents to celebrate the temple's opening in Ayodhya. He said the event "holds immense cultural, religious, and historical significance for Hindus worldwide, signifying the culmination of a centuries-old dream".