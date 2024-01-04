13-year-old gamer becomes first human to beat Tetris

13-year-old gamer becomes first human to beat Tetris

By Rishabh Raj 11:43 am Jan 04, 202411:43 am

Tetris is a classic puzzle video game where players arrange falling geometric shapes to complete lines and prevent the screen from filling up

In a jaw-dropping feat, 13-year-old Willis Gibson from Oklahoma, United States, has become the first human to conquer the iconic video game Tetris. He reached level 157 and managed a score so big that the game crashed. This incredible accomplishment, previously only achieved by artificial intelligence, has taken the gaming world by storm. Gibson, known as "blue scuti," shared his 40-minute victory on YouTube, capturing the attention and admiration of gamers everywhere.

Reaching the 'kill screen'

For years, gamers believed that level 29 was the highest attainable level in Tetris. However, recent advancements in gaming techniques have allowed players to push beyond this limit. The "kill screen" is the point where the game's code malfunctions and ceases to function. Upon clearing a single line of blocks at level 157, the game froze, marking Gibson's historic win.

Why is this such a big feat?

The makers of Tetris thought the game was unbeatable. The game is built to keep going forever, with the pieces falling faster and faster until you cannot keep up. As you progress, the block colors become so chaotic that it becomes tough to see what's happening, especially at the speed of higher levels in the game. To beat the game, you have to achieve scores so high that the game crashes because its memory banks simply cannot continue.

Gaming techniques and innovations

Back in 2010, professional competitive gamer Thor Aackerlund reached level 30 using a technique called "hypertapping," which involves rapidly vibrating fingers to move the controller faster than the in-game speed. This innovative method inspired other gamers to adopt hypertapping and other techniques to push their limits in Tetris. Gibson's triumph is a testament to how far human players have come in mastering this classic game.

Reactions from the gaming community

Classic Tetris World Championship president Vince Clemente said that Gibson's achievement was "something that everyone thought was impossible until a couple of years ago." Tetris CEO Maya Rogers also congratulated "blue scuti" for defying the preconceived limits of the legendary game. Classic Tetris World Champion Justin Yu, known as fractal161, couldn't contain his excitement on his livestream, exclaiming "He did it, he did it!"

Tetris's 40th anniversary and future challenges

As Tetris approaches its 40th anniversary in 2024, Gibson's extraordinary accomplishment sets new records and inspires other gamers to attempt to beat his achievement. Created by Soviet software engineer Alexey Pajitnov in 1984, Tetris has stood the test of time. With players continuing to push the boundaries of human capabilities in gaming, the Tetris community eagerly awaits the next breakthrough.