House approves impeachment inquiry into US President Joe Biden

By Snehadri Sarkar 02:57 pm Dec 14, 202302:57 pm

US House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden

The United States (US) House of Representatives approved a resolution on Wednesday (local time) to initiate a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. According to reports, the resolution passed with a slim majority of 221-212, marking a crucial step forward in the Republican-led probe. This development reflects the Congress's use of their majority to scrutinize the US President and his family.

Why does this story matter?

The inquiry focuses on Hunter Biden's overseas business transactions, particularly in Ukraine and China, and whether Biden benefited financially from his son's foreign investment deals. Over 36,000 pages of bank records, 2,000 pages of suspicious activity reports, and testimonies from critical witnesses have been obtained by the Republicans. However, the resolution does not accuse the 46th President of any misconduct.

Impeachment inquiry's possible impact on Biden's presidential rerun

This approval of the monthslong inquiry ensures that the impeachment probe extends well into 2024, when Biden is running to be reelected as the US president. Reportedly, former President Donald Trump has also pushed his Republican allies to swiftly impeach Biden as part of a broader plan against his opponents running for the White House. Trump is the first president in American history to be impeached twice. He is currently preparing for four criminal trials.

Biden reacts to US House approving impeachment inquiry against him

Reacting to the House's impeachment inquiry vote, Biden said that he is focused on the real issues that impact Americans' lives and the country's security. "Unfortunately, House Republicans are not joining me. Instead of doing anything to help make Americans' lives better, they are focused on attacking me with lies," he said. The US president also alleged that Republicans are wasting time on a "baseless political stunt" that is not supported by facts.

I've made mistakes; for that, I'm responsible: Hunter

On Wednesday, Hunter arrived for a rare public statement outside the US Capitol and announced that he wouldn't appear for his scheduled private deposition. While defending himself against the Republicans' attacks, he said his father had no financial involvement in his business affairs. "I have made mistakes in my life and wasted opportunities; for that, I am responsible," he added.