Epstein documents unsealed: Clinton, Stephen Hawking, Prince Andrew appear

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:07 pm Jan 04, 202412:07 pm

Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed, naming Prince Andrew and former President Clinton

Almost 200 names, previously redacted from court documents in a case against Jeffrey Epstein's former lover Ghislaine Maxwell, are now being made public on orders of a federal judge in New York, United States (US). Only about 40 of the documents were made public on Wednesday. More will be made available in the coming days. The list of Maxwell's associates included in the court documents reveals big heavyweights like former US President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and several others.

Why does this story matter?

The documents unsealed are part of a now-settled defamation suit filed against Maxwell in 2015 by one of Epstein's victims, Virginia Giuffre. She alleged that Epstein sexually abused her as a minor and that Maxwell aided in the abuse. Several of the alleged victims and associates have given public interviews and have been identified in the media already. The newly unredacted documents do not indicate wrongdoing or lawbreaking.

Role of Johanna Sjoberg, her claims against Prince Andrew

Among the documents is a deposition from Johanna Sjoberg, who claimed that Prince Andrew touched her breast jokingly while taking photos. While Sjoberg's claims have been public, this is the first time her deposition has been unsealed. It's learned that Sjoberg worked sometimes for Epstein and alleged that he pressured her to go past her comfort zone in giving sexualized massages.

Sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew

The Duke of York and Giuffre reached an out-of-court settlement in her sexual abuse lawsuit against him in February 2022. The same year, Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal patronages and military titles. In the suit, Giuffre claimed Epstein trafficked her and forced her to have sexual intercourse with his friends, including Prince Andrew. Giuffre also claimed that Andrew was aware that she was underage in the US at the time. However, Andrew denied the claims leveled against him.

Clinton's links to Epstein

In her 2016 deposition, Sjoberg recounted Epstein telling her about Bill Clinton, saying, "He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls." In 2019, a spokesperson for Clinton said that he had flown on Epstein's private plane, but the former president knew nothing about his "terrible crimes." Notably, Clinton has not been accused of any wrongdoing or crimes related to Epstein.

Giuffre's claims against Glenn Dubin

American investor Glenn Dubin's name has also been revealed as being on the infamous Epstein list. The 66-year-old US billionaire is well known for his role as a hedge fund manager and is married to Eva Andersson-Dubin, one of Epstein's ex-girlfriends and close supporters. In her deposition, Giuffre claimed she had sex with Dubin and other personalities like ex-New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson and former Senator George Mitchell.

List of others named in court documents linked to Epstein

Other noteworthy names mentioned in the court documents are those of Dubin's former private chef Rinaldo Rizzo, Tony Figueroa, magician David Copperfield, Limited Brands founder and former Victoria's Secret CEO Lex Wexner, and Epstein accusers like Annie Farmer and Sjoberg.