All Parliament suspensions to be revoked ahead of budget session
The suspension of 11 Rajya Sabha MPs was revoked by the House ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, which will begin on Wednesday. The MPs are among the 146 lawmakers suspended during the Parliament's Winter Session. The lawmakers had staged protests demanding a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament. Of 146, 132 MPs were suspended for the duration of the session, and their suspension was lifted upon the conclusion of the session.
Suspension revoked to create inclusive session: Pralhad Joshi
The case of the remaining 14 MPs, 11 from Rajya Sabha and 3 from Lok Sabha, was referred to the privileges committees of both houses. On January 12, the Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha lifted the suspension of 3 Lok Sabha MPs. The Rajya Sabha MPs' suspension was revoked on Tuesday. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the decision was aimed at creating a more inclusive and efficient session.