The suspension of 11 Rajya Sabha MPs was revoked by the House ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, which will begin on Wednesday. The MPs are among the 146 lawmakers suspended during the Parliament's Winter Session. The lawmakers had staged protests demanding a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament. Of 146, 132 MPs were suspended for the duration of the session, and their suspension was lifted upon the conclusion of the session.