Context

Why does this story matter?

The mayoral election in Chandigarh is being considered the first contest between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the INDIA bloc in the region, ahead of the general elections. The AAP-Congress combine hopes to end the BJP's eight-year hold on the mayor's office. In this year's election, the mayor's seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

Likely result

Numbers favor AAP-Congress combine

The Chandigarh mayoral election holds the potential for a significant political shift. The BJP currently holds 14 out of 35 seats in the municipal corporation. Meanwhile, MP Kirron Kher, as an ex-officio member, also holds voting rights. However, the opposition, consisting of the AAP with 13 councillors and the Congress with seven, is pooling their strength to challenge the ruling BJP. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), with one councillor, is the minor player in this electoral equation.

NDA v/s INDIA

Key contenders in mayoral race

The Congress has fielded Jasbir Singh Bunty for the post of mayor and Gurpreet Singh Gabi and Nirmala Devi for the post of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, respectively. The AAP's candidates for the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor, and deputy mayor are Kuldeep Kumar, Neha Musavat, and Poonam Sandeep Kumar, respectively. The BJP's mayoral candidate is Manoj Sonkar. Kuljeet Sandhu and Rajinder Sharma are its candidates for the post of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, respectively.

Security strengthened

800 police personnel and paramilitary forces deployed in city

To ensure that the voting takes place smoothly, around 800 police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the city. An additional three-layer barricade has also been put around the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation premises. The mayoral elections, earlier scheduled for January 18, were initially rescheduled to February 6. This decision was made after the presiding officer fell ill. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court intervened, directing the union territory's administration to conduct the polls on Tuesday (January 30).