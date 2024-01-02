'40% leaders in jail': Congress, AAP leaders trade barbs

AAP and Congress are part of opposition INDIA alliance

The rift between Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) constituents—the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)—is seemingly escalating. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit slammed the AAP, labeling it an "unreliable" ally, claiming AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lacks understanding of alliance politics. Party leader Pawan Khera mocked the AAP, remarking the Kejriwal-led party also wants a "Congress-free India." This came after the AAP's Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann claimed the Congress has become "history" in Delhi and Punjab.

Why does this story matter?

Any tensions between the AAP and the Congress could severely affect the opposition alliance, which aims to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The INDIA bloc, which consists of 28 opposition political parties, is already bickering over seat-sharing and alleged disagreement over its prime ministerial face. Recently, Trinamool Congress (TMC) boss and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has also expressed her party's willingness to contest elections independently in the state.

Doubts over Congress-AAP alliance in 2024 elections

Following Mann's remarks, Dikshit questioned the possibility of the Congress and the AAP jointly contesting the 2024 general elections in Delhi and Punjab. He stated, "Only AAP knows whether they are part of the INDIA alliance or not. We've been constantly saying that they (AAP) are unreliable." Furthermore, Dixit said that Kejriwal does not really understand alliance politics. "If they (AAP) want to be a part of the INDIA alliance, they'll have to work with other political parties," he added.

AAP leaders in Tihar jail, Congress takes jibe

Dikshit also commented on the imprisonment of senior AAP leaders in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. "In the coming time, mothers will say that there was a party which can now be found in Tihar jail. Tell me which party has 40% of its leadership in jail and the rest are ready to go?" he said. Despite their rivalry in Delhi and Punjab, the AAP and the Congress continue to be part of the INDIA bloc for now.

What Punjab CM Mann exactly said

On Monday, on Punjab Congress leaders' purported reluctance to partner with the AAP, Mann said, "In Punjab and Delhi, mothers can tell the world's shortest story to their children - Ek Thi Cong (there was once a party called the Congress)."

INDIA bloc held 4th meeting recently

The latest developments come weeks after the INDIA's fourth meeting in New Delhi. It was considered crucial, given that seat-sharing and a joint campaign for the upcoming polls following recent electoral losses were on the agenda. It also came after the unprecedented suspension of 142 opposition MPs over alleged "misconduct" and protests against the December 13 Parliament security breach during the Parliament Winter Session. At the meeting, Banerjee and Kejriwal proposed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's name as INDIA's PM face.