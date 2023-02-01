Business

Union Budget: PAN Card to become universal identifier for businesses

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 01, 2023, 02:12 pm 1 min read

Businesses will be able to use PAN card as common identifier

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday, proposed to use PAN (Permanent Account Number) card as the common identifier for digital transactions. Sitharaman announced the decision while presenting the current central government's last full budget. PAN is a 10-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. It helps the department keep track of every transaction linked to the PAN holder.

There are multiple identifiers at the moment

"For the business establishments required to have a permanent account number, the PAN will be used as a common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies," Sitharaman said during her budget speech. By making PAN the common identifier, the government expects to reduce the compliance burden on businesses. At the moment, there are multiple identifiers used at the central and state levels.