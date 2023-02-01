Business

Market sees the bull as investors cheer Union Budget 2023

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 01, 2023, 12:58 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 is now up by 1.82%

The Indian stock market is on a bullish note on account of the Union Budget presented today. While Sensex has risen 1.73% to 60,578.76 points, the Nifty has climbed 1.47% to 17,922 points. The midcap indices are also showing bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising by 1.82% to 8,798 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Wednesday, NIFTY PVT BANK, NIFTY BANK, and NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICE emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 2.51%, 2.42%, and 2.36%, respectively. On the other hand, the biggest stock gainers were ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, and JSW Steel, climbing 3.91%, 2.63%, and 2.33%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Sun Pharma emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 5.75%, 3.13%, and 2.36%, respectively.

INR goes up 0.27% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) on Wednesday strengthened 0.27% to settle at Rs. 81.7 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. On the other hand, the prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former soared 1.24% to Rs. 57,950, the latter jumped 1.57% to Rs. 69,910. Crude oil future prices surged by $0.21, or 0.26% to $79.31 per barrel.

Take a glance at the global markets

Asian markets on Wednesday ended in the green. The Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei climbed 0.79%, 0.61%, and 0.07% to settle at 3,281.69 points, 21,977.34 points, and 27,346.88 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ traded in the green, advancing 1.67%, to 11,584.55 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is selling at $23,060.00, up 0.93% from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is currently trading at $1,574.26, up by 0.41%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1 (0.01% up), $307.50 (0.88% down), and $0.382 (3.17% up), respectively. Finally, down 0.77% from yesterday, Dogecoin is now trading at $0.09199.

Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices remain unaffected on Wednesday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.