Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Interim Budget for FY2025 on Thursday

Union Interim Budget 2024: Sitharaman raises infrastructure spending by 11%

By Ramya Patelkhana 02:20 pm Feb 01, 202402:20 pm

What's the story Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented the Union Interim Budget 2024-25 in the Parliament. Among other developments, she announced that the central government will boost the spending on infrastructure by 11.1% in the upcoming financial year. This means the outlay will be increased to Rs. 11.11 lakh crore, which accounts for 3.4% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

Next Article

Twitter Post

Sitharaman says infra outlay increased for FY2025

Sitharaman's budget speech

Importance of strengthening infra for developing India

Announcing the increased outlay, Sitharaman highlighted the importance of boosting the infrastructure to develop the country. Reportedly, the central government tripled the spending on infrastructure in the last four years, which helped boost the economy and employment. The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expected to return to power this year, is set to prioritize infrastructure across transport, ports, tourism, and power sectors.

Twitter Post

MP Shardaben Patel tweets about boosting infra outlay

On fiscal deficit

Infrastructure being developed in record time: FM

Sitharaman said, "All forms of infrastructure, digital, social, and physical, are being built in record time." Separately, the finance minister announced the government's fiscal deficit target for FY2025 was 5.1%. Moreover, India's fiscal deficit for the current financial year (FY24) was revised from 5.9% (last budget's estimate) to 5.8%. To note, fiscal deficit represents the gap between the revenue and spending of the government.

Expert's say

Infrastructure has to be key focus: Expert

Ajit Mangrulkar, director general of IMC Chamber Of Commerce And Industry, told ANI, "Infrastructure has to be the key focus." "India has been lagging in infrastructure...in the last couple of years, we have seen that this government has put in a lot," he added. "Infrastructure creates so many other opportunities... It's for the betterment of the country, and it's an all-round growth," said Mangrulkar.