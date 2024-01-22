Aerial visuals of Ram Mandir shot from PM Modi's chopper

1/5

India 2 min read

Aerial visuals of Ram Mandir shot from PM Modi's chopper

By Riya Baibhawi 12:47 pm Jan 22, 202412:47 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the consecration rituals at the Ram Mandir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, performed the consecration rituals at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Aerial footage captured from PM's helicopter revealed the stunning architecture of the temple. The temple, built at an estimated cost of Rs. 18,000 crore, is 161 feet in height, 250 feet in width, and 380 feet in length.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is renowned as one of the most important pilgrimage sites for Hindus, as it is considered to be Lord Ram's birthplace. The video, that is now going viral, shows a 360 degree visual of the ornate temple.

3/5

Watch: Aerial visuals of Ram Mandir

4/5

Dignitaries attend ceremony; vedic rituals began on January 16

The mega event was attended by prominent figures including Bageshwar leader Dhirendra Shastri, Yogguru Ramdev, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Sachin Tendulkar, Kailash Satyarthi, and others. Varanasi priest Lakshmikant Dixit led a group of priests in conducting the main rituals. The idol of Shri Ram Lalla—sculpted by famed Mysuru artist Arun Yogiraj—was placed inside the inner sanctum. The Vedic rituals for the pran pratishtha ceremony had commenced on January 16, a week prior to the main event.

5/5

Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir a marvel in traditional Nagara style

The Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is designed in the traditional Nagara style and spans 380 feet in length (east-west), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. The temple is supported by 392 pillars and 44 doors and consists of three stories, each 20 feet tall. The pillars and walls are adorned with intricate carvings of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the temple.