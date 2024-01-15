Lakshadweep ecologically fragile, says local MP as tourism interest grows

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan

The NCP MP said that Lakshadweep is not suitable for large-scale tourism

Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal has advocated for a "controlled way of tourism" on the islands, highlighting the Union Territory's fragile ecosystem. In an interview to NDTV, Faizal explained that Lakshadweep's environment is "very sensitive and ecologically very fragile," making it unsuitable for large-scale tourism like that of "Juhu Beach or Goa". The National Congress Party (NCP) lawmaker's statement follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, which sparked increased tourist interest in the island.

Why does this story matter?

PM Modi was in Lakshadweep early this month when he inaugurated several projects worth Rs. 1,150 crore in sectors like energy, technology, education, healthcare, and water resources. Sharing glimpses of his visit on social media on January 4, the PM lauded the "stunning beauty" of Lakshadweep and recommended travel enthusiasts to visit the tropical archipelago. A row later erupted after several Maldivian politicians passed controversial remarks mocking PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep.

Integrated Island Management Plan developed for sustainable tourism

Faizal emphasized the importance of "high-end low-volume tourism" in Lakshadweep due to water scarcity and limited groundwater facilities. To recall, the Supreme Court-appointed Justice Ravindran Commission had developed an Integrated Island Management Plan (IIMP) to manage its tourism influx. The MP described it as a "broader outline or a 'Bible' for the development of tourism, constructing buildings, roads, jetties, headquarters." He added that the plan outlines the island's carrying capacity, specifying the maximum number of visitors it can accommodate.

New airport planned for Minicoy Island in Lakshadweep

Meanwhile, the central government is planning to construct a new airfield on Minicoy Island in Lakshadweep for civilian and military aircraft. According to ANI, the airfield will serve military transport planes, commercial aircraft, and fighter jets. In addition, Alliance Air has introduced extra flights to Kochi-Agatti-Kochi, and SpiceJet is preparing to launch flights to Lakshadweep soon. Notably, Agatti Island Airport in Lakshadweep recorded the lowest number of flights between April and November 2023, according to the Airports Authority of India.

India-Maldives row following PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit

India and Maldives are in the middle of a diplomatic row after the Maldives' now-suspended deputy minister Mariyam Shiuna, along with other cabinet members, made disrespectful remarks against Modi, sparking a major outrage. Though the Maldives government has removed the three ministers from their positions, the dispute has persisted, with many visitors canceling their trips to the island nation.