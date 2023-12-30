Ayodhya: Modi launches 2 Amrit Bharat, 6 Vande Bharat trains

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:30 pm Dec 30, 2023

PM Modi flags off new Amrit Bharat, Vande Bharat Express trains in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains and six new Vande Bharat Express trains from the revamped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh. Before launching the trains, he inaugurated the overhauled railway station in Ayodhya, redeveloped for Rs. 240 crore. Moreover, the state-of-the-art railway station has been certified by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) as a green station building.

Check details of new Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat trains

One of the two new Amrit Bharat trains will run as Malda Town-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express. The other will be called the Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi) Amrit Bharat Express. The Vande Bharat trains include Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, Coimbatore-Bengaluru Cantonment Vande Bharat Express, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express; Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi) Vande Bharat Express, and Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express.

Visuals of PM flagging off new express trains in Ayodhya