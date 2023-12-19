'Maintain decorum': Modi to BJP MPs responding to opposition criticism

'Maintain decorum': Modi to BJP MPs responding to opposition criticism

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 03:17 pm Dec 19, 202303:17 pm

PM Narendra Modi has lashed out at opposition over Parliament ruckus following security breach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s MPs to "maintain decorum" when addressing criticism from the opposition. This came during the BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday morning following the suspension of 92 opposition MPs from both Houses since last week. However, the number of suspensions crossed 140 later on Tuesday. The action against opposition MPs was taken as they protested and raised slogans over the December 13 Lok Sabha security breach incident.

Why does this story matter?

At least 142 opposition MPs have been suspended over their alleged "unruly conduct" during the ongoing Parliament Winter Session. They were reportedly protesting the recent security breach and demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement. On December 13, two individuals, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, jumped into the Lok Sabha's chamber from the visitors' gallery, shouting slogans and setting off smoke canisters. Two other protestors—Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde—staged a similar demonstration outside the Parliament simultaneously before being arrested.

Opposition's behavior results of assembly poll loss: Modi

PM Modi reportedly claimed that the opposition's behavior, which he attributed to their recent losses in assembly polls, has led to disruptions in the Parliament session. "They (opposition) are thinking of uprooting [our] government, and we are thinking of building a nation. Respond to criticism in a language that maintains decorum," he told BJP MPs. The prime minister also expressed concern over some parties allegedlt appearing to support the Parliament security breach, considering it as dangerous as the breach itself.

Modi asked parties to condemn security breach collectively

During the BJP meeting, PM Modi also called on those who believe in democracy and democratic values to condemn the December 13 security breach collectively. Moreover, he predicted that the opposition's conduct would result in a decline in their numbers in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls while the BJP would gain support. To recall, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had previously linked the incident to unemployment and inflation due to PM Modi's policies.

Opposition termed BJP-led Centre as 'autocratic'

In response to Parliament suspensions, opposition MPs termed the BJP-led Centre as "autocratic." "Democratic norms are being thrown into the dustbin by an autocratic Modi government," stated Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. He was reacting to the Parliament suspensions. "With an opposition-less Parliament, the Modi government can now bulldoze important pending legislations, crush any dissent, without any debate," he posted on X.

Know about suspension of MPs

On Tuesday, as many as 49 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended, taking the total number to 142. On Monday, 33 from Lok Sabha and 35 from Rajya Sabha were suspended for the remainder of the session following a ruckus over the opposition's demand for Shah's statement. Moreover, 11 Rajya Sabha members remain suspended until the Privileges Committee submits a report on the matter. Similarly, last week, 13 Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya Sabha member were suspended.