Vasundhara Raje reaches Delhi amid speculations over Rajasthan CM post

1/6

Politics 2 min read

Vasundhara Raje reaches Delhi amid speculations over Rajasthan CM post

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:11 am Dec 07, 202311:11 am

Vasundhara Raje in Delhi amid suspense over Rajasthan CM post

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhara Raje reached Delhi on Wednesday night amid speculations about the Rajasthan chief ministerial face. The former chief minister of Rajasthan is reportedly set to meet saffron brigade President JP Nadda in the national capital on Thursday. She is one of the party's front-runners for the position of CM.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

The BJP has yet to reveal its pick for Rajasthan's next chief minister. Raje's visit to Delhi also comes amid reports that the BJP may pick new faces as chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. The saffron brigade registered a massive victory in the Rajasthan assembly polls last week, securing 115 seats to ensure a statement return to power in the state. Meanwhile, the outgoing Congress bagged just 69 of the 200 assembly seats.

3/6

BJP's parliamentary board to pick next Rajasthan CM: Sources

According to sources inside the Raje camp, she might meet other leaders of the BJP high command in Delhi. The development came after almost 60 of the newly elected saffron brigade MLAs met Raje at her Civil Lines residence earlier this week. Reports also suggested that a BJP legislature party meeting would take place, and the party's parliamentary board would pick the chief ministerial face after it.

4/6

Raje reveals reason behind her Delhi visit

Raje is a two-time former chief minister and has been the face of the saffron brigade in Rajasthan over the past two decades, since she first became the state CM in 2003. About her visit to the national capital, the BJP leader told reporters at the Delhi airport that she had come to see her daughter-in-law.

5/6

Visuals of Raje at Delhi airport

6/6

BJP's recent success in assembly polls

The saffron brigade secured a comeback not only in Rajasthan but also in Chhattisgarh in the recently concluded assembly polls in five states. Furthermore, the BJP retained power in Madhya Pradesh, securing 163 seats. On the other hand, the grand old party unseated the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in Telangana, winning 64 seats to claim a majority.