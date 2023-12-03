Election results: Indians with politics of good governance, says Modi

By Snehadri Sarkar 06:09 pm Dec 03, 2023

Indians firmly with politics of good governance: PM Modi on BJP's big win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Sunday that the success of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan shows that the country backs the politics of good governance. Modi also thanked the people of these three states for their "unwavering support" for the BJP in the assembly elections. Moreover, Modi sent "special thanks" to the hardworking BJP party workers for the success.

Why does this story matter?

The remarks from PM Modi came as the BJP is set to form the government in the three states. The saffron brigade is ahead of the Congress in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, leading in 117, 164, and 56 seats. On the other hand, the grand old party is currently leading by 63 seats in Telangana.

Support has only been increasing in Telangana for BJP: Modi

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Modi also addressed the people of Telangana, where the Congress is leading. "Over the last few years, this support has only been increasing and this trend will continue in the times to come," he tweeted. "Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable and we will keep working for the people," Modi added.

Reaction to BJP's assembly poll success in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the performance of the saffron brigade in the assembly elections would significantly impact West Bengal's political situation. While predicting a "Modi tsunami" to sweep Bengal during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Adhikari added that Bengal BJP workers will be celebrating the party's assembly poll success.

Results are symbol of Modi's magic: Smriti Irani