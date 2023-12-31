Centre declares Kashmir-based Tehreek-e-Hurriyat as 'unlawful association' under UAPA
Dec 31, 2023 02:26 pm
The Union Home Ministry on Sunday declared the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH), Jammu and Kashmir, a separatist political party in the union territory, an "unlawful association" under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). This announcement was made by Home Minister Amit Shah on X, saying that TeH was found involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule.
