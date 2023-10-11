CBI files FCRA violation case against NewsClick, launches fresh raids

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:08 pm Oct 11, 2023

CBI has filed FCRA violation case against NewsClick

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a case against online news portal NewsClick over alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), the Hindustan Times reported. The probe agency also reportedly conducted fresh raids at the home and office of NewsClick's founder, Prabir Purkayastha. The news portal is being investigated by multiple probe agencies for its alleged ties to China and questionable funding sources.

Allegations of spreading Chinese propaganda, illegal funding

According to the Delhi Police FIR, secret inputs suggest that Indian and foreign entities illegally funneled funds worth crores into NewsClick to spread propaganda of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The FIR also accuses jailed activist Gautam Navlakha and American millionaire Neville Roy Singham of spreading Chinese propaganda. It also alleges that emails between Purkayastha, Neville, and "some other Chinese employees" reveal their intent to portray Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir as not parts of India.

NewsClick denies charges, defends funding

On the other hand, NewsClick denied the allegations, stating that it never published any news or information at the request of any Chinese entity or authority. The portal also refuted taking any directions from Singham. "All funding received by NewsClick has been through the appropriate banking channels and been reported to the relevant authorities as required by law, as substantiated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in proceedings before the high court of Delhi," it said in a statement.

NewsClick founder, HR head arrested under UAPA

Last week, the Delhi Police arrested Purkayastha, founder of NewsClick, and Amit Chakravorty, the portal's Human Resources head, under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) after conducting several raids. The police reportedly claimed that Purkayastha conspired with a group called the Peoples Alliance for Democracy and Secularism to disrupt the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the country. They also alleged that Chinese companies like Xiaomi and Vivo created shell companies to infuse foreign funds to further the conspiracy.

ED probing NewsClick for alleged fraudulent foreign funds since 2021

To recall, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is also examining the Delhi Police FIR, has been probing the portal since 2021. It had raided Purkayastha's premises in September 2021. It is reportedly probing "fraudulent" foreign funds infusion of over Rs. 86 crore into the company that runs the news portal. Founded in 2009, NewsClick is an independent media organization dedicated to covering news from India and elsewhere with a focus on progressive movements, per its website.