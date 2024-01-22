Ram Mandir consecration day: What are opposition leaders doing

Politics 3 min read

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:13 pm Jan 22, 202401:13 pm

Several opposition leaders had declined the invitation to the Ram Mandir event

The much-awaited Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya took place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several opposition leaders, however, chose not to attend the ceremony, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicizing the religious event. Many leaders have said that they will visit the temple at a later date. Here's what the opposition leaders are doing on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi's visit to Assam

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in Assam for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. He was scheduled to visit Batadrava Than, the birthplace of 15th-century social reformer Srimanta Sankardev. Earlier in the day, Gandhi alleged that he was not allowed to visit the temple. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who was invited to Ayodhya along with Sonia Gandhi, is accompanying Gandhi on his yatra.

Mamata Banerjee to lead 'all-faith rally' in Bengal

In Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee is holding a parallel rally promoting religious harmony. Before the rally, she will visit the revered Kalighat Temple to offer prayers. The BJP had accused her of attempting to divert attention from the Ayodhya event. She hit back and said that the party has organized similar rallies in the past.

AAP's plans for Ram temple event

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is organizing shobha yatras, bhandaras, Sundar Kand recitals, and aartis in Delhi to celebrate the Ram Mandir inauguration. AAP ministers, MLAs, and councilors will likely participate in these community events. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who did not receive an invitation to consecration, has said he would visit the temple later with his family. AAP maintained that "Lord Ram does not belong to any specific political party" but represents the greatest ideals of Indian civilization.

NCP's Sharad Pawar, RJD supremo Lalu Yadav to skip

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Yadav will not attend the ceremony despite invitations. While Pawar said he would visit the temple when it was less crowded, Yadav didn't specify the reasons. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav also plans to visit the temple after Monday's Pran Pratistha. Shiv Sena (UBT) faction leader Uddhav Thackeray is planning to offer prayers at Kalaram temple in Nashik and perform a 'maha aarti'.

DMK vs BJP in Tamil Nadu

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led by MK Stalin, which opposed building a temple after demolishing a Babri Masjid, has been accused by the BJP of denying permission for public screenings of the Ayodhya event in Tamil Nadu. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also flagged the issue alleging that the Tamil Nadu government "banned" the telecast and other events. The DMK refuted the charge, saying the BJP was trying to divert attention from its youth conference.