Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi 'attacked' in Assam

By Riya Baibhawi 07:26 pm Jan 21, 202407:26 pm

RaGa was allegedly attacked during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was escorted to safety inside the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra bus on Sunday after he was allegedly attacked in Assam. The Gandhi scion was targeted by a large crowd who swarmed the event in Sonitpur district. The party alleged they were attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers. As multiple videos of the event surfaced on social media, Congress alleged that BJP supporters not only attacked their members but also manhandled media personnel covering their yatra.

Why does this story matter?

The Gandhi-led yatra aims to cover a distance of 6,713km over 67 days. It started in Manipur's Thoubal district on January 14. The announcement of the yatra comes just months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress and its Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc allies are looking to unseat the ruling BJP. Last year, Gandhi covered a distance of nearly 4,080km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

20 individuals weilded sticks at us: Gandhi

Gandhi reported that over 20 individuals wielding sticks approached the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra bus. He stated, "20-25 BJP workers carrying sticks came in front of our bus, and when I came out from the bus, they ran away...they think that Congress is scared of BJP and RSS, they're dreaming. " "They can tear as many posters and placards as they want, we don't care. We are not scared of PM Narendra Modi nor Assam CM," he added.

Jairam Ramesh's vehicle attacked

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also claimed that his vehicle was attacked at Jumugurihat by BJP supporters. "My vehicle was attacked a few minutes ago at Jumugurihat, Sunitpur by an unruly BJP crowd who also tore off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from the windshield. They threw water and shouted anti-BJNY slogans," he wrote on X. He added that throughout the attack, Congress members maintained their composure, waved to the "hooligans," and quickly left the scene.

Congress president criticizes Assam CM over attack

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling him a "chela" (disciple) of PM Modi. Kharge said, "The Yatra before this was undertaken from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. At that time, no stone pelting occurred anywhere. No attempts were made to scare off...Why is this happening in Assam? Because he (Assam CM) is the 'chela' of PM Modi. He listens to what Shah says." Kharge alleged that by scaring people, Sarma is working on the next election.

