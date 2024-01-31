Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to tie knot on February 21

PM Modi effect: Rakul-Jackky shift wedding to India from overseas

By Tanvi Gupta 03:52 pm Jan 31, 202403:52 pm

What's the story Bollywood actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to embark on a new chapter by tying the knot on February 21, reportedly. They had initially planned to have an overseas wedding celebration like many other celebrities, but they have changed their plans and decided to hold the wedding in Goa, India instead. Believe it or not, this change comes due to an intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Original plan

Originally, a destination wedding was planned in the Middle East

An insider reportedly shared that the duo planned to tie the knot in the Middle East. "After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order." However, following PM Modi's call in December, urging wealthy and influential families to opt for India as their big event venue, the couple rethought their plans and moved the wedding to India. Now, the two-day wedding extravaganza is set to unwrap on February 21 in Goa.

Details

Mid-December decision demanded complete reset: Report

The reports mentioned that the choice to alter the wedding location was made in mid-December, requiring a total revamp of the destination, resort, and accommodations. "Despite the considerable changes, the couple embraced the overhaul, driven by their love for the country and desire to contribute to its growing economy." Earlier this month, Modi's visit to Lakshadweep sparked discussions about Indian tourism and calls to boycott Maldives. The controversy ensued after Maldivian politicians made derogatory comments about the Indian PM.

Relationship

Relationship: COVID-19-induced lockdown brought them closer

In 2021, Bhagnani publicly expressed his feelings for Singh on her 31st birthday. He shared a romantic photo on Instagram, showcasing them holding hands. Since then, the couple has consistently posted about each other and made numerous public appearances together. In an interview, Singh credited the COVID-19-induced lockdown for bringing them closer, revealing they had been neighbors for a long time but had never connected before.

Upcoming projects

Couple's professional commitments amid wedding preparations

Professionally, the 39-year-old actor-producer is currently occupied with producing Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film, slated for an Eid (April 10) release, also features Sonakshi Sinha, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Manushi Chhillar in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Singh—who was last seen in Sivakarthikeyan's sci-fi drama Ayalaan—is part of the cast of Indian 2, alongside Kamal Haasan, Bobby Simhaa, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles. The film is a sequel to the 1996 release.