By Divya Raje Bhonsale 03:46 pm Jan 31, 202403:46 pm

What's the story If you have been following details about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story, you sure must have come across the comparisons of their romance that Swifties are making with High School Musical's plot. The chatter began after the popstar rushed to celebrate her beau's football team win. But how is it similar to the 2006 Disney Channel Original film? Here's all about it, along with what High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens thinks about the comparisons.

Why does this story matter?

Swift and Kelce have been making headlines individually for many years now but their relationship grabbed attention after they began dating in July 2023. From appearing at each other's concerts and NFL matches, the couple has been a favorite of their fans and also of the press who have been covering every possible detail about them and their relationship.

Social media users pointed out these similarities

The buzz started when a user on X (previously known as Twitter) noticed that the timing of the Chiefs game and the Golden Globe Awards, which Swift attended, was similar to a scene in High School Musical films. The tweet went viral and was shared on Instagram by Entertainment Tonight. Fans were quick to dub the couple as the "modern-day Troy and Gabriella."

What was the original scene that led to comparisons?

The scene that has made the fans draw comparisons between the film's plot and Swift-Kelce's love story is the one where Gabriella has her scholastic decathlon at the same time as that of Troy's basketball championship game. And since the Chiefs game and Golden Globes Awards started around the same time, fans were reminded of the particular scene.

Hudgens also reacted to comparisons

Fans have been loving the parallels, with one person tweeting, "This genuinely feels like the plot of a 2004 style romcom because wdym [what do you mean] the biggest pop star in the world fell in love with the star football player at the height of their careers." These comparisons didn't go unnoticed by Hudgens who took to social media. "Hilarious," she said while reacting to the comparisons.

Ecstatic fan called their romance a romcom plot

Will Swift make it for Super Bowl amidst 'Eras Tour'?

Swift is presently busy with her Eras Tour and is expected to perform in Japan on February 10. Her concert is clashing with Super Bowl which will also take place on the same day in Las Vegas. But will Swift be able to make it for Kelce's Super Bowl match? Since Japan is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas, she may have a chance, provided she travels by jet. However, it remains unclear if she'll attend it or not.