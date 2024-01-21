'California Soul' singer Marlena Shaw (81) dies: Charting her legacy

'California Soul' singer Marlena Shaw (81) dies: Charting her legacy

By Tanvi Gupta 11:37 am Jan 21, 202411:37 am

Reflecting on the legacy of late legendary singer Marlena Shaw

Renowned American jazz and soul vocalist Marlena Shaw, celebrated for her 1969 hit California Soul, has died at 81. Her daughter, Marla Bradshaw, confirmed the news in a heartfelt Facebook video on Friday (local time). No cause of death was provided. Born Marlina Burgess, she released 17 albums throughout her illustrious career, leaving a lasting impression on various genres such as jazz, soul, disco, and R&B, among others.

Family's statement: 'She was peaceful...we were at peace'

"It's with a very heavy heart that I announce that our beloved mother, your beloved icon, and artist has passed away," Bradshaw shared. She wrote, "We were at peace. I know that you just saw posts of [a] birthday celebration just as soon as yesterday, and my twin sister and I were very grateful—and our family—that she was here in celebration of that." She added that Shaw departed while listening to some of her favorite tunes.

Beginnings: Shaw's entry into the world of jazz

Shaw embarked on her musical journey guided by her uncle Jimmy Burgess—a jazz trumpet player. In 1952, he introduced her to the stage at Harlem's Apollo Theater, where she performed alongside his band. However, this early exposure concerned her mother, who intervened, leading to a pause in her touring aspirations. Later, Shaw enrolled at the New York State Teachers College in Potsdam (now known as the State University of New York), only to eventually drop out.

Career highlights and her love for live performances

In the 1960s, Shaw began making singing appearances in jazz clubs. Shaw once mentioned that performing live "has been my saving grace. I really consistently worked live. All kinds of venues, the big bands, the small bands — because I love it." In 1966, Shaw secured a gig with the Playboy Club chain in Chicago, which facilitated a crucial meeting with representatives from the Chess Records music label. Subsequently, she signed with them and released her first two albums.

Shaw's iconic song 'California Soul' inspired multiple artists

The 1969 album track California Soul, a funk-soul tune—originally released by the musical group The 5th Dimension—transformed into a UK rare groove scene staple. This iconic song found its way into commercials for Dockers, KFC, and Dodge Ram trucks. The track has since been sampled by contemporary artists such as Gang Starr, DJ Shadow, and Diplo. Additionally, she graced the North Sea Jazz Festival stage in the Netherlands in 1999, 2001, and 2007.

Shaw loved it when her music was sampled

In a 2009 YouTube interview with Toazted, Shaw opened up on her thoughts about other artists sampling her music. She said, "I think it's great. I really do. Number one, I love the surprise of it and like to hear what somebody else's idea is." She gleefully added, "But this kinda makes me feel like I'm the sun, you know, and I shine on all kinds of things."