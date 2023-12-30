Bram Inscore (41), renowned songwriter and producer, dies by suicide

Bram Inscore (41), renowned songwriter and producer, dies by suicide

By Tanvi Gupta 11:00 am Dec 30, 2023

Producer-songwriter Bram Inscore died by suicide

Bram Inscore, a gifted songwriter, producer, and musician who collaborated with stars like Beck, Troye Sivan, and BTS, tragically died at the age of 41. In a statement released Friday (local time), his family reportedly said that he "ended his life after a hard-fought battle with depression" on December 19 in San Francisco. He leaves behind his wife, Lin Agnholt, mother Karen Katz, father James Inscore, and brother Kipling Inscore.

'His soul will live forever in his music'

The statement from his family highlighted, "[Inscore] was a 'musician's musician,' a producer, composer, and multi-instrumentalist, who lent his talents to artists such as Beck, Sivan, and BTS." "Selfless as a human and generous as a collaborator, he ingeniously served the music but never his own ego," it further read. The family also described him as a "unique spirit" and emphasized that his "soul will live forever in his music."

Career highlights: Inscore's collaborations with renowned artists

Born in San Francisco, Inscore started playing bass in high school before studying orchestral music and jazz at the University of South California (USC). He eventually left college to tour with artists such as Twin Shadow and Charlotte Gainsbourg. His impressive career included co-writing Sivan's 2015 platinum hit Youth and contributing to Beck's Grammy-winning album Morning Phase. Inscore also worked with musicians like Rina Sawayama, Hayley Kiyoko, Allie X, Duncan Laurence, and Mayer Hawthorne.

In detail: Explore Inscore's co-writing credits

Inscore's prolific career spans co-writing over a dozen tracks with Sivan, such as The Good Side and Talk Me Down. Renowned in the K-pop scene, he contributed to hits like BTS's Louder Than Bombs, NCT 127's Space, and SuperM's Wish You Were Here. Balancing international collaborations, he frequently traveled between South Korea and London, crafting songs for global acts like Andy Grammer, Niki, and Chloe & Halle.

He released a solo album in 2009

Inscore didn't just collaborate with other musicians, but he also released a solo album under the name B.R.A.M. in 2009. He also dabbled in film scoring, composing music for the Netflix rom-com Sierra Burgess Is a Loser (2018) along with Leland, Sivan, and Allie X, among others. His mother, Katz, shared that he was also a talented cook who loved exploring Europe with his wife, Agnholt, per LA Times.

Please seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050. Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).