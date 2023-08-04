No charges, probe in Cardi B's mic-throwing episode: Overview

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 04, 2023 | 11:21 am 2 min read

Cardi B's representatives haven't responded yet

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) on Thursday said that it has dropped the investigation into the microphone-throwing incident involving rapper Cardi B. The police have dropped charges against her, further clearing her from the potential of any charges related to the incident being filed against her. The mic-throwing episode took place over the last weekend, a video of which went viral.

Why does this story matter?

A video from the concert showed a person throwing a drink at her while she was performing. The rapper reacted to it by throwing the mic at the audience. The incident led to a debate on social media regarding whether Cardi B should have thrown the mic in retaliation or not. Despite some criticizing her, most of the people came out in her support.

Police have closed the investigation

According to media reports, the investigation into the matter was dropped after police found it difficult to gather evidence against the rapper. "This case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case," the police department was quoted as saying. So far, there has been no response from Cardi B's representative.

All about the mic-throwing incident

During Cardi B's Drai's Beachclub performance on Saturday, she asked the audience to throw some water on her which may get her some relief from the heat. Following this, a person threw their drink at her after which Cardi B threw her mic at the crowd. The mic reportedly hit a woman who eventually reached out to the police for a complaint.

Woman apparently sought medical attention after being hit by mic

Per reports, the woman who was hit by the mic alleged that she didn't throw the drink at the rapper. In her statement to the cops, she said she was "struck by an item that was thrown from the stage." She also claimed that she was planning to seek medical attention. No arrests were made by the police after the incident took place.

