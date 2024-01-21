Box office collection: Teja Sajja's 'HanuMan' continues to mint money

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Box office collection: Teja Sajja's 'HanuMan' continues to mint money

By Isha Sharma 10:35 am Jan 21, 202410:35 am

'HanuMan' has proved to be a successful venture

The Telugu superhero fantasy drama film HanuMan—the first part of director Prasanth Varma's Cinematic Universe—was released on January 12 (Sankranti), clashing with biggies like Guntur Kaaram, Captain Miller, and Merry Christmas, among others. Flooring the audience, it has surpassed expectations and raked in over Rs. 114cr domestically. Originally in Telugu, it was also released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil, among other languages.

2/5

Looking at 'HanuMan' in numbers

Per trade tracker Sacnilk, HanuMan minted Rs. 14.25cr on Saturday, which has taken its total collection to Rs. 114.10cr. It witnessed an overall 68.09% Telugu occupancy and 20.17% Hindi occupancy. Speaking about the Telugu version, the maximum turnout was recorded during the night shows (80.33%), followed by the evening shows (80.29%). In the North Indian market, HanuMan will face competition from Fighter next week.

3/5

This is what happens in 'HanuMan'

In HanuMan, Sajja plays Hanumanth, a petty thief who lives in a fictional village called Anjanadri with his elder sister. His life completely upends when a powerful, magical stone lends him the powers of Lord Hanuman, which he uses for the betterment of his village. Varma announced the film's sequel Jai HanuMan during the end credits, saying it will be out next year.

4/5

Sajja is overwhelmed by the audience's reaction

In a recent interview with 123Telugu.com, Sajja expressed his elation at the overwhelming response. He said, "[It's] getting an extraordinary response from all corners. Audiences are lapping up the film. I am surprised to see the response from other languages." "I am familiar with Telugu audiences, but the other language audiences don't even know me. HanuMan will remain a benchmark film in my career."

5/5

This is what Varma said about his cinematic universe

Speaking about his cinematic universe, Varma had earlier revealed, "I will not be directing all the superhero films in this universe, since I want to dabble in other genres." "We have spent considerable time in world-building, detailing the history of the parallel world and we have a blueprint for all the [upcoming] films." HanuMan also features Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai.