'Yatra 2' teaser: Mammootty-Jiiva promise emotionally charged political drama

Entertainment

By Aikantik Bag 02:11 pm Jan 05, 202402:11 pm

'Yatra 2' is set to release on February 8

The upcoming political drama sequel Yatra 2, got its teaser on Friday, which gives audiences a glimpse into the life of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Directed by Mahi V Raghav and starring Kollywood actor Jiiva as Reddy, the film also features Mammootty as YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Spanning a decade of political events in Andhra Pradesh from 2009 to 2019, the movie is set to hit theaters on February 8 in multiple languages.

Intense and emotional teaser highlights obstacles faced by Reddy

The powerful teaser dives into the emotional journey of Reddy's life after the death of his father, YS Rajasekhara. It opens with a scene of a blind man waiting for Reddy, highlighting his perseverance despite facing numerous challenges. The dialogue at the beginning of the teaser implies that opposing someone like Reddy would be a losing battle, making it particularly impactful.

Storyline and cast of the film

Yatra 2's teaser also delves into the conspiracies surrounding Reddy, painting him as corrupt with allegations of massive corruption and embezzlement. The teaser concludes with Jiiva's compelling dialogue, proudly declaring himself as the son of YS Rajasekhara Reddy. The film's cast includes Mahesh Manjrekar as Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Suzanne Bernert as Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, and Ketaki Narayanan as YS Bharathi.

