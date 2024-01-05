Official! Ravi Teja postpones 'Eagle' release; new premiere date revealed

By Aikantik Bag 01:16 pm Jan 05, 202401:16 pm

'Eagle' releases on February 9 now

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has taken a back seat and gets off the Sankranti bandwagon. He took to social media and revealed that his upcoming actioner Eagle's release has been postponed to February 9. Sankranti 2024 seems super crowded at the box office as the titans are set to clash. Guntur Kaaram, Saindhav, Captain Miller, Lal Salaam, Ayalaan, and Merry Christmas are the biggest releases in the southern market.

Teja's reason for postponing the film

Teja shared a poster of the film and wrote, "Taking a step back for the welfare of our Telugu Cinema🤗 A little change in the arrival not in the shot & target 💥 #EAGLE from February 9th,2024 :)))) Wishing the very best to all the films releasing this Sankranthi." Reportedly, this decision was taken after a producers' circle meeting headed by Dil Raju.

Cast, crew, and certification details

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, Eagle stars Kavya Thapar, Ajay Ghosh, Navdeep, Madhubala, and Anupama Parameswaran, among others. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla through People Media Factory, Eagle boasts music by DavZanD, cinematography by Karm Chawla and Kamil Plocki, and editing by Uthara. The film has recently been certified U/A by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

