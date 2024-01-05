'Ayalaan' trailer release time revealed; know everything about Sivakarthikeyan starrer

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

'Ayalaan' trailer release time revealed; know everything about Sivakarthikeyan starrer

By Aikantik Bag 01:07 pm Jan 05, 202401:07 pm

'Ayalaan' releases on January 12

Get ready for an out-of-this-world adventure as Sivakarthikeyan's much-awaited sci-fi action flick, Ayalaan is set to premiere on January 12, just in time for the Pongal festival. The film's creators recently shared on their official X (formerly Twitter) account that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Ayalaan a 'U' certificate. The makers are set to unveil the highly anticipated trailer on Friday at 8:07pm IST.

2/3

Plotline and tentative runtime of the film

Although the official runtime of Ayalaan remains under wraps, multiple sources suggest that the movie spans 155 minutes (2 hours and 35 minutes). The plot centers around an extraterrestrial visitor who befriends a group of Earthlings. Together, they protect the alien from scientists with ulterior motives. Fans are eagerly waiting for this high-concept sci-fi film.

3/3

Cast, crew, and comparisons to Steven Spielberg's 'E.T.'

Directed by R Ravikumar, Ayalaan boasts an all-star cast featuring Rakul Preet Singh, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Sharad Kelkar, Bhanupriya, and more. Actor Siddharth lends his voice to the alien character. At the audio launch event in Chennai, renowned music composer AR Rahman compared Ayalaan to Steven Spielberg's iconic 1982 film E.T. KJR Studios and PhantomFX have teamed up to produce the movie, with Nirav Shah and Ruben handling editing duties.