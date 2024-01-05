Golden Globes 2024: India live telecast details, nominations, other details

1/4

Entertainment 2 min read

Golden Globes 2024: India live telecast details, nominations, other details

By Aikantik Bag 12:56 pm Jan 05, 202412:56 pm

Golden Globe Awards 2024 to take place on January 7

Get ready for a night of glitz and glamor as the 81st Golden Globe Awards gears up with Jo Koy, the famous American stand-up comedian, taking center stage as host. With Barbie dominating the best comedy or musical category and Oppenheimer vying for the best drama title, it's going to be a nail-biting event. Do not miss the live broadcast from the Beverly Hilton on January 7 at 8:00pm ET (January 8, 6:30am IST).

2/4

Streaming options and notable nominations

For those who have Paramount+ subscriptions, they can stream the awards show live, especially with the Showtime add-on. Other Paramount+ users can catch up on-demand the next day. In India, it will stream on Lionsgate Play. This year's Golden Globes sees Barbie going head-to-head with the historical drama Oppenheimer, which has bagged eight nominations and competing in the best drama category. On the TV front, Succession leads the pack with nine nominations, while The Bear follows closely with five nods.

3/4

The award ceremony's diverse nominations

Addressing past criticisms about diversity, this year's Golden Globes voter panel has recognized two female directors: Greta Gerwig and Past Lives director Celine Song. Acting nominations feature actor Lily Gladstone who has indigenous background in Killers of the Flower Moon, Colman Domingo, a gay Black American nominated for Rustin, and Jeffrey Wright, a Black American lead in American Fiction, among others.

4/4

Twitter Post