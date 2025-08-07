Angelina Jolie using tell-all interview as a threat against Pitt?

Hollywood actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been embroiled in a legal battle over their shared French vineyard, Chateau Miraval, which began in 2022. Their broader legal and financial disputes have been ongoing since their divorce in 2016. Now, Jolie is reportedly considering revealing details about her marriage to Pitt in a tell-all interview and memoir. Sources close to the actor-director told RadarOne that she has warned, "If he keeps coming at me, I'll go public. All of it."

Dispute details Escalation of legal battle The legal and financial disputes between Pitt and Jolie have reportedly escalated into a heated feud over their shared French vineyard. The actor has accused Jolie of breaching an agreement not to sell her 50% stake in the winery without his approval. In response, Jolie's LLC, Nouvel, has filed a counter-suit against him for $350 million, alleging he misused the assets of their winery.

Legal maneuver Jolie pushed to breaking point Pitt had earlier filed a motion demanding access to Jolie's private conversations with Alexey Oliynik, Stoli's executive who bought her stake in the winery. This move has reportedly pushed Jolie to a breaking point. The source told the outlet, "She's always valued her privacy, but Brad is depleting her resources and leaving her legally trapped." "If she decides to do a book or a televised interview, she could earn $50 million or more."