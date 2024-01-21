Stalker attempting to break into Taylor Swift's NYC home arrested

Stalker attempting to break into Taylor Swift's NYC home arrested

By Tanvi Gupta Jan 21, 2024

Stalker apprehended outside Taylor Swift's NYC residence

Taylor Swift's global mania, unfortunately, often leads to frightening incidents. A recent alarming occurrence transpired when an alleged stalker attempted to break into Swift's Manhattan apartment on Saturday (local time). The NYPD apprehended the "shaggy-haired" individual—referred to as "David"—on the streets of Tribeca after his unsuccessful bid to enter the building. Fortunately, Swift was not at home during the incident.

Why does this story matter?

Swift's safety remains at risk as "fans" turn into potential threats. Previously, a man named Roger Alvarado attempted to break into the pop singer's Tribeca apartment. When asked if he would try again, he reportedly replied, "Probably with more violence, but not toward her. I don't want to hurt her." Resultantly, Swift's sold-out Eras mega tour employed facial recognition software to identify past stalkers.

Details of the incident

The NYPD stated that they were responding to a call about a "disorderly person," who was "sleeping on the stoop, chain-smoking continuously, shouting, and causing discomfort to everyone." "Upon arrival, [police] were informed that the individual attempted to open a door to a building at the location," reported Page Six. Swift's neighbors revealed that he had been lingering in the neighborhood for "several weeks."

Here's what else witnesses said about the alleged stalker

One eyewitness shared, "When he arrived before Christmas, my husband asked what he was doing here, and he said, 'I want to see [Swift],'" noting that he even "had flowers at one point." Another neighbor described him as "catatonic" and "total nutcase." "David" was eventually taken into custody due to an active, unrelated 2017 warrant for failing to answer a court summons in Brooklyn.

Such stalking incidents, unfortunately, are not new for Swift

In June 2023, alleged stalker Mitchel Taebel (36) from Indiana was arrested for visiting Swift's Nashville home and making threats against her. Taebel reportedly sent threatening messages, with pictures of weapons, to Swift's team, vowing to "destroy them." Another incident involved Texas resident Eric Swarbrick—who pleaded guilty in 2020 to stalking and sending threatening letters to Swift's record label—receiving a 30-month prison sentence.