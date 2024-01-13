Hollywood executive's son pleads not guilty in triple murder case

By Tanvi Gupta 08:16 pm Jan 13, 202408:16 pm

Hollywood TV producer's son Sam Haskell IV faces triple murder charges

Samuel Haskell IV, son of Hollywood producer-agent Sam Haskell III, pleaded not guilty in a triple murder case in a Los Angeles court on Friday (local time). He is accused of killing his wife, Mei Haskell, and her parents, Yanxiang Wang and Gaoshan Li. The case gained attention in November 2023 after Mei's dismembered body was found in a dumpster. The victims, who were reported missing, lived with Haskell and the couple's three young children in Tarzana, LA.

Why does this story matter?

The defendant is the son of Haskell III, who is the founder and president of Magnolia Hill Productions. It is known for producing projects featuring American singer-songwriter-actor Dolly Parton, including Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas (2022) and Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (2019). Haskell III previously boasted a prestigious clientele, counting stars such as George Clooney and Whoopi Goldberg. Notably, he also represented Prince Edward, the brother of King Charles III.

Details of the gruesome incident

In November 2023, a homeless man reportedly found Mei's dismembered remains in a dumpster in Encino. The cause of death was listed as "deferred" by the LA County Department of Medical Examiner. Authorities said Haskell IV even hired day laborers to remove "heavy black trash bags" from their Tarzana home. However, one of the laborers dialed emergency services after opening a bag and seeing dismembered body parts. Haskell IV was also captured on video discarding the bags in a dumpster.

Haskell IV was arrested on November 8

Unfortunately, the bags disappeared before the police could examine them. Upon the day laborers' report of removing suspicious bags, cops visited Haskell IV's residence but found no evidence. Subsequently, a dismembered torso was discovered in a dumpster miles away from their home. The police returned to Haskell's home with a search warrant, uncovering evidence of a heinous crime during the second search. Haskell IV was arrested at a nearby shopping mall on November 8.

Serious legal consequences for defendant

According to ABC, the 35-year-old appeared shirtless during a December court hearing, the first since his arrest. Wearing an anti-suicide smock around his waist, he held a bag containing a milk carton while standing before a judge. The judge informed him that he would remain in custody without bail. On Friday, too, he appeared shirtless in the court. If convicted, the alleged killer faces a maximum sentence of life without parole. He is due back in court on February 16.