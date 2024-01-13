'Misunderstood, judged': Anurag Kashyap praises Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal'

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 07:14 pm Jan 13, 202407:14 pm

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' has grossed over Rs. 900 crore at the box office (Photo credit: Instagram/@anuragkashyap)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram to heap praise on director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and his latest and controversial film, Animal, on Friday. He referred to Vanga as the "most misunderstood, judged, and reviled filmmaker at the moment" while sharing pictures from their latest meeting. This came days after lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar took a dig at the Vanga directorial for the bootlicking scene featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Tripti Dimri.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since its theatrical release on December 1, 2023, Vanga's directorial has faced sharp criticism from many, including celebrities, for alleged misogyny. Despite all the negativity around it, the film, which centers on a troubled father-son relationship, grossed over Rs. 900 crore at the box office. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and actor Arshad Warsi were among those who appreciated Vanga's film, and now critically acclaimed filmmaker Kashyap has sided with the movie and its director as well.

Kashyap calls 'Animal' Hindi cinema's game changer

Kashyap was all praise for Vanga in his Instagram post, as he wrote, "To me, he is the most honest, vulnerable and a lovely human being. And I really don't give a [f***] what anyone thinks of him or his film." The Kennedy director called Animal the "biggest game changer of Hindi cinema in the longest time" and acknowledged its undeniable impact, whether positive or negative. He added that Vanga is a filmmaker who takes criticism in stride.

Take a look at Kashyap's post for Vanga

Mixed reactions to Kashyap's praise of 'Animal'

Despite Kashyap's praise for Vanga and Animal, some netizens expressed disappointment with his views. One person commented, "Disappointed is an understatement here," while another said, "Anurag you were right. You're really lost." Another user questioned how Kashyap could praise a movie that "clearly dehumanizes a woman." Nevertheless, Animal was a hit and the makers also confirmed a sequel titled Animal Park in its post-credits scene.

What's the Akhtar controversy about?

Recently, Akhtar indirectly criticized Vanga's Animal at a film festival. "If there's a film in which a man asks a woman to lick his shoe or if a man says it's okay to slap a woman...and the film is a super hit, that's dangerous," the renowned writer-lyricist said. Reacting to his criticism, the Animal team wrote on X, "Writer of your caliber cannot understand the betrayal of a lover (between Zoya-Ranvijay) then all your art form is big FALSE (sic)."

'Animal's recent success bash

To recall, the Animal team recently hosted a grand success party in Mumbai. attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities. Kapoor arrived with his wife Alia Bhatt, mother Neetu Kapoor, and father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt. Other attendees included Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Dimri, Vanga, and T-Series boss and co-producer Bhushan Kumar. The event celebrated the film's success and the contributions of its cast and crew.