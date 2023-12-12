Best of 2023: TV actors' memorable appearances in Bollywood films

By Isha Sharma 07:16 pm Dec 12, 202307:16 pm

TV actors' appearances in Bollywood films this year

Gone are the days when Bollywood films were only about well-known actors. In the past few years, there has been a rapid shift, and several movies have featured TV actors in either special appearances or significant roles. An appreciable call, since such appearances spring as a surprise to the viewers. This year was particularly relevant for the following actors who starred in big-budget projects.

Keith Sequeira in 'Pathaan'

Remember the pulsating climax of Siddharth Anand's Pathaan when a missile was about to end everything once and for all? The said missile was on a Delhi-bound airplane, which was being operated by Captain Mehra, played by Bigg Boss 9 and Udaan fame actor-model Keith Sequeira. Interestingly, Sequeira told India Today that he never auditioned for the part and signed Pathaan because of SRK.

Eijaz Khan in 'Jawan'

Hindi television followers would recognize Eijaz Khan from Bigg Boss 14, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Kkavyanjali, among many others. In Atlee's vigilante action thriller Jawan, he essayed the role of Manish Gaekwad, the younger brother of the primary antagonist Kalee, portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi. Khan revealed that while he was hesitant to hit SRK while shooting, the latter encouraged him.

Multiple actors in 'RRKPK'

Rewind back to that scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani where Rocky (Ranveer Singh), Rani (Alia Bhatt), and Dhanlakshmi (Jaya Bachchan) discuss an advertisement featuring Dhanlakshmi sweets. This particular segment featured popular names from the TV industry, such as Bharti Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Sriti Jha, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Shraddha Arya, and Arijit Taneja. The film is streaming on Amazon﻿ Prime Video.

Siddhant Karnick in 'Adipurush' and 'Animal'

Siddhant Karnick has possibly had one of the most successful and productive years of his career, thanks to Om Raut's Adipurush and more recently, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. While he played Ravan's brother Vibhishan in the former, he had a meatier part in Animal, essaying the rage-filled and manipulative Varun, the brother-in-law of the protagonist Ranvijay Singh Balbir, played by Ranbir Kapoor.

Ridhi Dogra in 'Jawan' and 'Tiger 3'

Ridhi Dogra, who shot to fame on television through shows such as Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? was an important part of Atlee's Jawan and had scenes with both Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. Cut to November, she was also seen in a cameo appearance in Tiger 3, where she shared screen space alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

